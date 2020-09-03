Osun govt reverses Aregbesola’s ‘common uniform’ policy in schools

The Special Adviser on Education to the Osun State Governor, Jamiu Olawumi, said on Thursday the state government had reversed the common uniform policy introduced by Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

Olawunmi, who disclosed this when he featured in a programme on Rave FM, Osogbo, said public schools in the state would revert to the old uniforms used before the introduction of the policy when the new academic session commenced on November 9.

Olawumi also revealed that the state government had put in place measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic when the students return to schools.

The common uniform policy was introduced by the Aregbesola’s administration ahead of the 2013/2014 academic session.

The governor’s aide said: “The reversal of the schools’ names will take place immediately, while the reversal to the old uniforms will commence on November 9, which is the start of the new academic session.”

“We want to assure all stakeholders in the state’s education sector that the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had put everything in place to ensure that our pupils are safe in schools.

“Almost all sectors across the country have opened up, COVID-19 is already here with us and the situation doesn’t look like abating anytime soon, we can’t continue to keep our children at home. We just have to find a way around it, the only way is to put safety measures in place at our schools which we have done.

“The government through the Ministry of Environment had fumigated all private and public schools across the state including tertiary institutions. Apart from that, we have also provided enough safety materials for both students and their teachers in all the schools.”

