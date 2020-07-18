Osun govt says it has spent N900m in battle against covid-19 pandemic

The Osun State Government led by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said it has spent the sum of N900 million to battle the COVID-19 virus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the State Commissioner for Health revealed this on Friday during an inter-ministerial press briefing, held at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Osogbo.

According to Dr Isamotu, the money spent covered all the logistics, overhead and setting up isolation centres equipped with eight ventilators.

“Mr Governor has really done well in the fight against the coronavirus. Within our little resources, we have spent over N900 million in the fight against COVID-19.

“As part of the fight against COVID-19, We built 350-bed space isolation centres, while test kits, drugs and other medical items, worth N251.5 million, were also procured and supplied to all the health centres and hospitals in the state”.

On how $20 million World Bank Health grant was expended, Dr Isamotu said apart from the renovation and upgrading of 332 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state, all the state general hospitals were also renovated, upgraded and equipped, while 120 new bed wards and 30 doctors’ quarters were also built.

He also said that in addition to revitalizing the 332 health centres in the state, the sum of N100,000 is given to each of the centres monthly as their running cost.

