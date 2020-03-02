Osun govt scraps uniform policy, retains ‘Opon Imo’ initiative

Osun State Government, on Monday, scrapped the same uniform policy introduced by ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, who disclosed this to journalists after the State Executive Council meeting, said the government retained the “Opon Imo” initiative introduced by the last administration in the state.

According to her, the governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration also cancelled the middle schools introduced by his predecessor and directed that pupils in public schools across the state should return to their previous uniforms effective from the next academic session.

Former governor Aregbesola introduced the policy in 2013 under the administration’s school reclassification initiative.

The arrangement led to the merger of schools, and abolition of gender and religious-based sentiments.

