Osun govt suspends teacher for allegedly disrespecting Oyetola on Facebook

The Osun State government has suspended indefinitely a secondary school teacher in the state, Mr. Akinyemi Phillip, for allegedly disrespecting Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Phillip, who is a teacher at Masifa Community Grammar School in Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state, was suspended for posting comments and pictures in favour of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction of the All progressives Congress (APC) loyal to former governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Governor Oyetola belongs to another faction simply known as IleriOluwa in the state.

The Osun West Tutor-General, E.O. Onatolu, had in a letter dated December 8 queried the teacher for disrespecting the governor.

In another letter dated December 20, 2021, and issued by the district education office, the teacher was suspended indefinitely for public assault on the state government and abuse of office.

The letter read: “I am directed to inform you that as a result of your actions of professional misconduct and abuse of office, your actions created public assault to the authority concerned.

“The Ministry of Education/Osun West Education District Office came up with the following decisions:

“It is a fact that you Mr. AKINYEMI PHILIP a teacher of MASIFA COMMUNITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, Ejigbo. You are more focused on partisan politics than your duty as a teacher and commitment to the State Government as a Civil Servant in Osun State

“Your unpatriotic behavior, abusive and provocative postings, and comments on social media are against the Civil Service rule.

“Unless contacted beforehand, you are not permitted to enter the school premises.”

