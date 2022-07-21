Osun govt tackles Adeleke over looting allegation

The Osun State government has described as an outright falsehood the claim by the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, and the Peoples Democratic Party on the alleged looting of government funds and assets by public officials.

Adeleke had in a statement issued during the week by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, alleged that the Osun State government officials had started diverting public funds following Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s defeat in last weekend’s governorship election in the state.

He added that the governor had also embarked on a borrowing spree.

However, in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, the government accused the PDP and Adeleke of peddling lies and propaganda just to curry underserved public sympathy.

The statement read: “We know where Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect, is coming from, and the world also knows the antecedent of the incumbent governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, the hardworking leader, who has served the people of Osun State meritoriously. He does not have the background of pilfering or misappropriating funds. The records are there for verification.



“We have seen the press statement that is in circulation from the camp of Senator Ademola Adeleke, poisoning the public with lies and raising false alarms just to heat up the polity of the state as is their practice.

“We did not take any N17 billion loan to prosecute the election, just as no government official has embarked on any looting or diversion of any government assets/property as claimed by the PDP.

“Those who are suddenly realising the enormity of governing a state like Osun should own up to their fears rather than making laughable allegations. Oyetola has creatively managed the assets of the state in the last three-and-a-half years and has picked all the bills of the state without taking loans. Why would he start taking loans at this time?

“Oyetola’s government remains a responsible one that has discharged its duties meritoriously to the admiration of fellow governors, including those in the opposition.

“It is time for Mr. Adeleke to tell the people how he intends to govern them rather than trying to blame everyone but himself for his fears.

“Given his admiration for his newly-learnt expression, ‘fact check,’ we extend a call to Mr. Adeleke to show evidence of pilfering or looting to the people of Osun to prove that he is a man whose words have atoms of believability.

“Governor Oyetola already has a reputation. Mr. Adeleke is the one trying to build one for himself. It is a more strategic option to build in silence.

“We are calling on the people of Osun to ignore the fake lamentations of the incurable propagandists. Governor Oyetola has done well thus far and he will continue to do right by the people.”

