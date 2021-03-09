Osun govt targets 30,000 in food support scheme | Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State government has approved the Food Support Scheme to help the vulnerable persons in the state.

The state’s governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omidipan, said the state’s Executive Council approved the scheme at its Tuesday’s meeting.

He said the scheme would target 30,000 poor and vulnerable people of the state.

The governor stressed that the initiative would run from March to November 2022.

He said the scheme would benefit persons with special needs in all the local government areas of the state, noting that the poor and vulnerable persons in various churches and mosques would be reached through the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim communities.

Oyetola added that artisans would also benefit in the programme.

He said: “The needy among other ethnic groups in the state would get the food support through their leaders, the traditional worshipers through their association and traders through Iyalojas and Babalojas.”

