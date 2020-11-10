Osun govt warns school managers against sales of uniform to students

Osun State government on Tuesday warned school authorities in the state against sales and distribution of uniforms to students in their domain.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, who gave the directive at the end of the state Executive Council meeting in Osogbo, said the reversal to old uniforms in the state would take effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

The state government had earlier directed schools in the state to revert to the recognised public uniform as against the current single uniform regime in the state.

Egbemode said: “The council decided that no school authority or principal is allowed to assume the duty of selling or distributing uniforms to students. It is not the monopoly or exclusive preserve of any school or individual to do so.

“The council has established this commerce-driven guideline to provide an avenue for businesses within the state to receive a boost during this period.

“The Ministry of Education had earlier done systematic stakeholders’ engagement with Parent’s Forum, Old Students’ Association and school authorities, and these guidelines have been properly communicated.

“The government expects schools to revert to their traditional uniforms at the resumption of the 2020/2021 academic session on Monday, November 16, 2020. To accommodate any form of logistical setbacks, the government also approved a two-week window for the full implementation of the reversal, which means that by Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the reversal should have been fully implemented.

“The government enjoined all parents to embrace the State’s commerce-driven guideline by patronising traders and businesses within the state for the educational consumables of their children and wards.

“The government also commended the gesture of Old Students’ Associations that have taken it upon themselves to support their alma mater with uniforms, and also work with the government for the smooth return of the pride and honour of their schools.”

