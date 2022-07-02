OSUN GUBER: INEC vows to go tough with vote-buyers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has communicated its plan to deploy readiness assessment team to Osun State ahead of gubernatorial election in that state on July 16.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu who stated this in a special meeting with Inter-Agency Consultative Committee Election Security (ICCES) on Saturday, promised to visit the state in the next few days to have a meeting with appropriate stakeholders.

Speaking on the cases of vote-buying and other malpractices during Ekiti gubernatorial election, the Chairman promised to deal appropriately with anybody caught in the act.

He commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-corruption agencies for their role in the elections, promising adequate collaboration ahead of July 16 election in Osun State.

Yakubu said: “In the next two weeks, the Osun State governorship election is holding on Saturday July 16 2022, As is the case on the eve of all major off-cycle elections, ICCES holds a special meeting to review operational and developmental plans.

“On our part, all the major activities that are supposed to be carried out at this stage have been successfully undertaken. The Commission is deploying a readiness assessment team to Osun State next week to assess our preparations for the elections.

“We will visit some of our local governments in the state, hold meetings with our staff, brief the Council of Traditional Rulers do solicit the support of their royal Majesties for peaceful elections and meet with the security agencies and transporter.

“We will also observe the mock accreditation of voters in some polling units across the three Senatorial Districts of the State to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“Again, arising from the experience in recent elections, vote buying remains a major area of concern. We appreciate the role played by the anti-corruption and security agencies in apprehending some of the perpetrators of this brazen assault on our democracy.

“In particular, we are working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure the prosecution of persons arrested in the recent Ekiti Governorship election. Action will commence as soon as the EFCC completes its investigation.

“I appeal to all security agencies to continue to join hands with the Commission to tackle this menace.

