Metro
OSUN GUBER POLL: Youths protest, beat police officer
The Osun State Governorship elections witnessed a case of voter disruption on Saturday, as youths expressed their dissatisfaction.
The incident happened at the Polling Unit 11, Ward 7 in Kajola, Atakumosa West Local Government Area of the state.
This was as a result of the arrest of some residents by security officers stationed at the unit.
An eyewitness who spoke to BBC Pidgin, revealed that the men adorned the uniform of one of the security agencies, and picked the residents without explanation.
The incident later snowballed into an argument between voters and political party agents which turned violent.
Read also:EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying
“They beat the police officer stationed at the polling unit who intervened in the matter. It was the fight which led to the damage of the ballot box.
“This was why the police officer called for reinforcement that led to the visit of the DPO,” another eyewitness said.
Prof Abdulganiyu Raji, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, was at the scene of the incident.
Furthermore, the Police secured the damaged ballot box as the residents were said to be in disagreement over what to do.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...