Osun: INEC begins probe into discovery of PVCs in drainage system

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over the report on Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) allegedly hidden in a drainage system in Osun State.

A video of PVCs buried in the unidentified location appeared on social media on Thursday.

The INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the commission was not taking the issue lightly and had commenced an investigation on the claim.

The statement read: “We have commenced an immediate investigation and anyone found culpable in this diabolical scheme clearly intended to disenfranchise Nigerians will be sanctioned under the law. Every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is entitled to his/her PVC. The constitutional right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.

“We will not allow retrogressive elements to sabotage our efforts. The issues of voter registration, a compilation of the voters’ roll and issuance of PVCs are at the heart of any democratic elections and the commission is working hard to ensure that every eligible citizen who appears in person at the registration venue is registered. We assure Nigerians that this matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion.

“Already, the commission is reviewing the procedure for collecting PVCs to make it less cumbersome and more transparent. This will be a major topic at the next regular quarterly meeting with stakeholders so that working together we can find a lasting solution to the issue.”

