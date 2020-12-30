Osun issues fresh guidelines on New Year crossover services to stem second wave of COVID-19

The Osun State government has issued fresh guidelines to churches across the state concerning the New Year crossover to stem second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, which stated that any church in the state holding cross over service must close service early and “everyone must be off the streets by 1:00am.”

The statement added that security operatives have been directed by the state government to enforce the new guideline, thus religious bodies and citizens are therefore advised to comply.

READ ALSO: Osun govt bans youth carnivals over COVID-19

It also urged residents of the state to ensure social distancing, use of nose mask or face shields by participants, avoidance of sharing materials and instruments and avoidance of any other action that can help the virus to spread.

The statement reads thus in full; “Security operatives have been given the directive to enforce this guideline. Religious bodies and citizens are therefore advised to comply because we do not want anyone to spend the first day of the year in police custody.

“Also, the leadership of religious bodies must ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, which include accommodating only 50 percent capacity of their normal attendance, ensuring social distancing, use of nose mask or face fields by participants, avoidance of sharing materials and instruments and avoidance of any other action that can help the virus to spread.

“The government wishes everyone a prosperous year ahead, but wants all of us to do what is right to keep the peace, safety and health of the State and its citizens,” it concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions