Politics
Osun labour leaders declare support for Adeleke
The leadership of the labour movement in Osun State on Wednesday pledged their support for Governor Ademola Adeleke in the state.
The Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Adekola Adebowale, who spoke at a meeting with the governor in Osogbo, commended Adeleke for interacting with workers.
He said workers in the state had no reason to doubt Adeleke’s commitment to their welfare.
The governor, who was inaugurated on Sunday, had removed some of the footprints of his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, in the state.
Adeleke sacked about 12,000 workers employed by the former governor on Monday.
He also put on hold the appointment of three monarchs carried out by Oyetola and dissolved non-statutory boards and parastatals in the state.
READ ALSO: Adeleke dissolves non-statutory boards in Osun
“Let the governor be assured that workers in the state will support him fully and in fact, give him the support that no other government in the history of the state has ever enjoyed,” the TIC chairman said.
In his remarks, Adeleke reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the welfare of workers in the state.
The governor also promised to listen to workers on their plights and address them promptly.
He said: “Let me assure you that I will be open and friendly to workers. So, workers have a friend in this government, and not only will we listen to you, but we will also do our best to make sure they are addressed.”
