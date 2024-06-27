Osun monarch, others remanded in prison for alleged farmland destruction

An Osun State High Court has remanded a traditional ruler, the Elegbedi of Egbedi, Oba Muideen Azeez, and four others in prison custody over allegations of destruction of a farmland.

They were arraigned on a 29-count charge of arson and destruction of farm and crops worth N200 million.

Appearing before Justice Kudirat Akano on Wednesday with Oba Azeez were Akibu Abioye, Yisa Akolapo, Rasidi Ayandiran and Sarafadeen Abioye.

The charge sheet reads that, “Oba Muideen Olanivi Azeez (A.k.a Asemalu,) Akeeb Azeez Abioye, Yisa Surajudeen Akolapo (A.k.a. Kola Isah), Rasidi Ayandiran, Sarafadeen Abioye and others at large, on or about September 3, 2019, at a farm in Oloba within the Ede Judicial Division, while armed with firearms and offensive weapons, robbed Wasilatu Akinola and other women processing palm oil with her of about 70 kegs of palm oil, palm kernel, palm fruits, goats and other domestic animals valued at about N10m, and at, or immediately before or immediately after the time of the robbery did use personal violence to the said Wasilatu Akinola and other women with her.

Read Also: Govs assure labour of better minimum wage, stay silent on acceptable figure

“Oba Muideen Olanivi Azeez (A.k.a Asemalu,) Akeeb Azeez Abioye, Yisa Surajudeen Akolapo (A.k.a. Kola Isah), Rasidi Ayandiran, Sarafadeen Abioye and others at large, on September 3, 2019, at a farm in Iloba within Ede Judicial Division willingly and unlawfully set the palace of Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Oloba of Iloba and other buildings in Iloba town on fire.”

The offences were contrary to Sections 402, 403A, 443, 2(1), 249(1) of the State Criminal Law 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the 29 count charges against them.

Dele Akintayo, from the Osun State Ministry of Justice, had announced an appearance for the prosecution, while Bukola Atobatele appeared for the defence.

The counsel for the defence, Atobatele, while addressing the court, pleaded that his clients be allowed to continue to enjoy the bail granted them by the Magistrate Court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now