Osun NSCDC insists hoodlums attacked Aregbesola’s convoy despite police denial

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Tuesday, claimed that suspected hoodlums attacked the convoy of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola during a visit to Osogbo, the state’s capital.

This was revealed in a statement issued by Olabisi Atanda, the spokesperson for NSCDC in Osun.

Atanda, in the statement, said, “unknown hoodlums attacked the convoy of the former Governor of Osun State and Minister, Federal Ministry of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola today at about 1840hrs around Old Garage area in Osogbo, the State Capital.

“However, the security details of the Minister were able to disperse the hoodlums and bring normalcy to the area.

“Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja said Osun State is a peaceful state and the Command will continue to render excellent and all-inclusive security services in the State, in line with the statutory mandates and functions of the Corps. Professionalism and impartiality is the watchword of NSCDC at all times.”

This assertion by the NSCDC is at variance with an earlier statement issued by the Osun State Police Command over what transpired in the attack on the Minister.

The police command in the state said that there was no such attack, as suspected thugs on the convoy of the minister were the ones who fired gunshots into the air without any provocation, or attack from any quarter around the area scaring people away.

“Today, Monday, at about 5.40 pm, the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola was moving in a convoy of personnel of NSCDC, Correctional Service, Immigration, as well as some unidentified armed people, suspected to be political thugs along Orisumbare/MFS Road, Osogbo.

“Suddenly, some of the security escorts of the minister started shooting sporadically into the air without any provocation nor attack, thereby causing members of the public to scramble for their safety.

“Thirteen empty shells of G-3, assault, and AK-37 rifle were recovered along the road after the minister’s departure.

“No casualty, however, was recorded”, the statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, read.

