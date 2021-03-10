Osun, Ondo, Benue, Kwara, receive COVID-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Osun, Ondo, Benue, Kwara, receive COVID-19 vaccines
Osun, Ondo, Kwara and Benue are the latest recipient of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines which they received Tuesday evening.
Osun State Government through its Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode said the state has received its own doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.
Mrs Egbemode in a statement said the state government delegation received the vaccines at Akure Airport around 7:11 p.m while noting that 300 health workers have been trained to administer the vaccines.
Mrs Egbemode also said that government had installed storage facilities (cold chain) across the 332 wards in the State.
READ ALSO: Lagos receives COVID-19 vaccines
Kwara State
Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Services, Nusirat Elelu took delivery of the vaccines on behalf of the state government at the Ilorin airport.
She said that front-line health workers and traditional rulers would be given priority in the administration of the vaccine so as to enable confidence in the jab.
She however said added the quantity of the vaccines received cannot be ascertained now until after sorting it out.
Ondo State
In Ondo State, the vaccines were brought in through the Akure Airport and received by officials of the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.
The chairman of the inter-Ministerial committee on COVID-19, Prof Adesegun Fatusi said 75,570 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines was received.
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is expected to flag-off the vaccination this week in Akure.
Benue state
Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Orientation, Ngunnan Addingi received the 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Orientation, Ngunnan Addingi informed journalists after the state executive council meeting.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...