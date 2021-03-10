Osun, Ondo, Benue, Kwara, receive COVID-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

Osun, Ondo, Kwara and Benue are the latest recipient of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines which they received Tuesday evening.

Osun State Government through its Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode said the state has received its own doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.

Mrs Egbemode in a statement said the state government delegation received the vaccines at Akure Airport around 7:11 p.m while noting that 300 health workers have been trained to administer the vaccines.

Mrs Egbemode also said that government had installed storage facilities (cold chain) across the 332 wards in the State.

Kwara State

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Services, Nusirat Elelu took delivery of the vaccines on behalf of the state government at the Ilorin airport.

She said that front-line health workers and traditional rulers would be given priority in the administration of the vaccine so as to enable confidence in the jab.

She however said added the quantity of the vaccines received cannot be ascertained now until after sorting it out.

Ondo State

In Ondo State, the vaccines were brought in through the Akure Airport and received by officials of the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The chairman of the inter-Ministerial committee on COVID-19, Prof Adesegun Fatusi said 75,570 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines was received.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is expected to flag-off the vaccination this week in Akure.

Benue state

Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Orientation, Ngunnan Addingi received the 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Orientation, Ngunnan Addingi informed journalists after the state executive council meeting.

