Osun panel orders Oyetola, wife, others to return vehicles worth N2.9bn

The Osun State Assets Recovery Panel has directed former governor Gboyega Oyetola and his wife to return official vehicles in their possession.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had shortly after his inauguration on November 27 set up the committee to recover government property, including vehicles valued at N2.9 billion from officials of the last administration in the state.

The committee is headed by Dr. Bashiru Salami.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday in Osogbo.

He said the former government officials went away with various models of vehicles after Oyetola handed over to his successor.

The statement read: “This is the first batch of vehicles to be retrieved. We will soon come up with the second batch. All affected officials should return the vehicles in their possession immediately to avoid coercive procedures for the recovery of State assets.

“In the list of affected officials, Governor Oyetola alone has 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus Jeep, Toyota Prado jeeps, and assorted models of costly vehicles. The wife, Mrs. Kafayat also has in her possession several brands of government vehicles that were taken away against provisions of the law.

“Other former officials listed include immediate past SPECIAL Adviser on Security, former Chief Details, former Personal Assistant to the Governor, former special assistants to the Governor, former Senior special assistants, former special advisers, former local government caretaker chairmen, and members, former board chairmen and members, former Chief of Staff, former Deputy Chief of Staff, former Deputy Governor, former Secretary to the State Government and former commissioners among others.

“The former Deputy Governor has more than seven government vehicles in his custody contrary to the provisions of the law. A serving Senator, Oriolowo is also directed to return to the Osun State Agricultural Development Programme five machines namely motor grader, bulldozer, and soil compactor machine among others.”

