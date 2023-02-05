OSUN: PDP, APC exchange banters over payment of workers’ salary arrears

The move by Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration to pay the arrears of modulated salaries of civil servants in Osun State has elicited a response from the major opposition party in the state.

A circular dated January 31, 2023, signed by Najeem Akintola, on behalf of the Head of Service, Olaleye Aina, contained Adeleke’s directive over the immediate payment of the arrears of January 2016 salary.

However, the APC spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, in a statement titled, ‘Stop playing politics of deceit over workers’ salaries,’ accused the administration of Adeleke of misinforming the public as regards the arrears.

Olabisi said Adeleke only gave approval “for the payment of one month’s half salaries out of the backlog of the 30 months”.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) mocked the governor over its boast of abundant dollars during campaign activities.

“Where are the foreign currencies that Adeleke boasted that he was having in abundance during his electioneering campaigns? One would have thought that Adeleke was having more than enough money in his family bank account to run the affairs of the state based on his constant boasting postures then”, Olabisi said.

“You can see now that you are in the saddle that running the affairs of a state is not a tea party but requires more than a dancing craft to make a positive impact on the governed. Adeleke should tell the whole world why he is still withholding the November 2022 salaries of all the political functionaries who were legitimately employed by his predecessor.

“Adeleke should know that paying one month of the 30 months owed workers is inconsequential considering the fact that his government in the last 60 days has earned over N60bn allocation and other statutory incomes”, he added.

The PDP’s Director of Media in the state, Olabamiji Oladele, who responded to the opposition party in a statement titled ‘Payment of half salaries: APC is ashamed of its records,’ slammed APC over failure to apologize to public servants for leaving them impoverished.

Olabamiji also accused the opposition of shifting blame, adding it was not embarrassed by its utter failure.

“The attempt to shift the blame of the owed wages to the Rauf Aregbesola government is a bad way to make excuse for failure because, aside from the fact that he was a governor under the APC, his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, campaigned for office on the strength of continuity. Yet, Oyetola ignored the plights of workers and pensioners for the four years his administration lasted, as no kobo out of the money was paid”, he said.

