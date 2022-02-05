Osun PDP blames Gov Oyetola for breakdown in security, violence

The cold war between the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola rages over allegations of insecurity and violence attributed to supporters of the Governor.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Ayodeji Areola, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Osun, who warned the state governor not to let the situation of the state degenerate beyond salvage.

According to Areola, the current administration has resorted to violent means in order to cow opposition critics which is “further proof that the party’s mission in Osun is nothing short of merchants of death prowling around as democrats.

“Resorting to violence in the face of growing rejection of Mr Oyetola and his administration is unacceptable and whoever is advising him on the self-help of violence to keep afloat his dilapidated hope is undoubtedly an enemy of Osun State.

“Adding bloody violence to the failings of the APC administration in the state is unthinkable and a further proof that the party’s mission in Osun is nothing short of merchants of death prowling around as democrats.

“The All Progressives Congress must not allow their unabating frustration blind them into enveloping the state with political violence, as such can only continue to dissuade domestic and foreign investment in our already ruptured economy, trigger government loss of revenue and resources, and results in the election of heartless representatives like Mr Oyetola to the detriment of the state’s economic and social progress.”

Consequently, the PDP implored all concerned stakeholders to “resist intimidation under whatever guise, equip ourselves with voter cards and shape up to vote out elements who are bent on derailing the peace of the state.

“All active players in our political field in Osun State have a civic duty to promote a peaceful atmosphere in which citizens can discuss the issues, express their preferences and choose their lanes free from the threat of violence and intimidation.”

