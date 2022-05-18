Osun PDP crisis rages, as Court declares Adeleke legitimate guber candidate

Senator Ademola Adeleke is the officially recognised gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun 2022 gubernatorial election, according to the Federal High Court in Osogbo.

Dotun Babayemi did not participate in the PDP primary election, according to the ruling, which was handed down on Wednesday by Justice Nathaniel Ayo Emmanuel.

Justice Emmanuel, who stated that the court could not choose candidates for any political party, also stated that the subject was an internal party problem, and thus dismissed the case.

The Wale Ojo faction, which produced Dotun Babayemi, held a parallel primary at the WOCDIF Centre in Osogbo during the PDP gubernatorial primary on March 8.

Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke was proclaimed the winner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised PDP primary conducted at the Osogbo City Stadium under the supervision of Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as Chairman.

Read also :Davido blasts cousin for competing with uncle, Ademola Adeleke, in Osun governorship election

Adeleke was later recognised as a lawfully elected PDP candidate in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election on a list of candidates later issued by INEC.

It was for this reason that Babayemi went to court to contest the PDP’s submission and nomination of Ademola Adeleke to INEC, as well as the validity of the stadium primary vs the WOCDIF primaries.

In April 2022, a judgement was delivered at an Osun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Jesa presided by Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, who granted an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction restraining the defendants/respondents from recognizing any other governorship primaries of the PDP in Osun State.

According to Justice Aderibigbe, the 215 Wards Executive Officers that participated in the parallel gubernatorial primary held at WOCDIF Centre, who elected Babayemi, were authentic and authorized Ward Executive Officers permitted to vote as delegates.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now