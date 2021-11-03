Osun PDP slams Gov Oyetola over ‘cheap propaganda for second term’

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for embarking on what it said was cheap propaganda over his second term ambition.

According to the PDP, the Governor should jettison needless endorsements while focusing on the task of good governance.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Oladele Bamiji, the Director of Media of Osun State Chapter of the PDP.

“Oyetola would think that harassing different unions and organisations would save him from the looming electoral disgrace out of the office that will confront him in 2022.

“The Governor also uses endorsements from unwilling members of the public, especially artisans, trade unions, and other organisations with the latest being the directive handed the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for another make-believe endorsement jamboree slated for today,” the statement read.

The PDP further berated Governor Oyetola over the waste of funds in search of endorsements, while alleging that millions of Naira have also been earmarked for this venture.

“Trading off the welfare of pensioners, market men and women, teachers and all other bewildered components of the State is akin to straying away from the objectives and good tidings of the State’s founding fathers.

“As a sitting Governor of 4 years span, it is expected that his performance should be enough endorsement as against scampering for non-existent acceptability,” the party revealed.

