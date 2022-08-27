Osun PDP tackles APC over court papers served on Gov-elect, Adeleke

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its State chairman, Gboyega Famodun to accept their fate over the outcome of the governorship election recently held in the state that produced Sen Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect.

This was contained in a statement issued in Oshogbo on Friday by Adekunle Akindele, the Osun PDP Chair, noting that Adeleke would defend the mandate given to him by the electorate.

He also called on the state APC chairman State chairman, Gboyega Famodun to avoid any attempt at blackmailing the judiciary to win the election petition at the tribunal.

The statement coming in the aftermath of service of court papers to Adeleke, read in part: “The moral bankruptcy in the APC Chairman shouldn’t also degenerate to the point of expecting a magic of favour from the courts after he personally lost almost all available polling units in his local government in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

“While the PDP cannot forbid Famodun and his crying associates from shedding tears after losing a duel in his father’s compound, he, however, must not become a loose cannon on matters before the court.

“Under normal circumstances, the volume of our party’s response to the caricatured petition of the APC at the tribunal should not bother Mr Famodun as a normal step in such instance as litigation bordering on election matters. But what does a man hypnotized in deep trance like Famodun know.”

In a related development, the Osun APC in a statement signed by Kola Olabisi, Media Adviser to the Osun APC chairman, had called on its members to increase their prayers for their wish to be manifested.

He informed member that the party was ready and willing to take the battle to the ultimate, saying, “It is for this reason that I am, on behalf of the State executive members of our party, requesting for your unalloyed moral support to forge through this last stage of our governorship election process which is in three segments of the tribunal, the Court of Appeal and finally the Supreme Court”, while also urging APC members to shun any act capable of snowballing into violence no matter the level of provocation from any quarters.

By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed

