Osun PDP vows to fight against ‘illegal’ LG election in state

The local government election in Osin State scheduled for October 15 has been described as illegal by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Local government elections in the state are to take place on October 15, according to a statement by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) earlier on Monday.

Segun Oladitan, the chairman of the commission, claimed during his remarks that the election should have taken place by 2020 but was delayed by “court litigations, COVID-19 pandemic, End-SARS saga, and essential enabling Law.”

But the PDP claimed in a statement on Monday that the “illegal election” was primarily intended to waste state resources and make up for some financial transgressions committed by the departing APC government.

The statement was signed by Chairman Caretaker Committee, Dr. Akindele Adekunle.

The party promised to use all lawful means including mobilising the masses of Osun State, “who have entrusted us with the mandate to protect their interest, day-in, day-out, in peaceful protests against the illegal and atrocious plans of OSIEC against the state.”

The statement read: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osun State chapter, has been called to the announcement made by the Chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on the plan to conduct Local Government elections in Osun State on 15th October, a period of about 60 days from today, and a period of about three months to the take-off of administration of the Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.”

The PDP said the OSIEC called a meeting tagged ‘a Parley’ barely 5 days after it raised alarm over the plan to conduct an election for local government.

“At the said meeting held on Friday 12th August, the PDP was ably represented at the meeting and a warning letter was openly presented and spoken to before the Commission.”

However, the party reassured the people of Osun State that it would take every legal measure to prevent the condition from being further dragged into a state of economic stagnation by the election being planned by the ousted governor and his lackeys in the commission.

