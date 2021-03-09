Osun, Plateau receive COVID-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

The Osun and Plateau States governments on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of their consignments of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Osun State government in a statement issued by the Information Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Jelili Tiamiyu, said the vaccine which was meant for Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti States arrived at the Akure Airport Tuesday evening.

The statement read: “Leading the State of Osun medical Team to receive the vaccine on behalf of the state government was the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Usamot, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharmacist Siji Olamiju and the Chairman, Osun Primary Health Care Development Board, Hon. Leke Ogunsola at exactly 7:11 p.m. today (Tuesday).

“Meanwhile, towards receiving the vaccines from the Federal Government, the state government has made adequate preparation and ensures that its Central Cooling Store is in a good state to receive the vaccines.

“The government also supplied each Local Government and Local Council Development Area with solar power refrigerators to cool the vaccine at the required temperature. The government also trained over 300 personnel that will anchor the vaccination exercises at all nooks and crannies of the state.”

Also, the Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Lar Ndam, who confirmed the development to journalists in Pankshin, said the state received 105, 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

He said: “We have just received delivery of 105, 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government through the Yakubu Gowon Airport.

“The plane brought the vaccines about an hour ago and we have safely kept them in our cold rooms.

“Our next step will be immediate onward distribution to our Cold Chains around the 17 local government areas of the state.

“Once we do that, we shall commence the vaccination exercise without further delay to safe our people from the ravaging virus.”

