Osun, Plateau receive COVID-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Osun, Plateau receive COVID-19 vaccines
The Osun and Plateau States governments on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of their consignments of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The Osun State government in a statement issued by the Information Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Jelili Tiamiyu, said the vaccine which was meant for Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti States arrived at the Akure Airport Tuesday evening.
The statement read: “Leading the State of Osun medical Team to receive the vaccine on behalf of the state government was the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Usamot, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharmacist Siji Olamiju and the Chairman, Osun Primary Health Care Development Board, Hon. Leke Ogunsola at exactly 7:11 p.m. today (Tuesday).
“Meanwhile, towards receiving the vaccines from the Federal Government, the state government has made adequate preparation and ensures that its Central Cooling Store is in a good state to receive the vaccines.
“The government also supplied each Local Government and Local Council Development Area with solar power refrigerators to cool the vaccine at the required temperature. The government also trained over 300 personnel that will anchor the vaccination exercises at all nooks and crannies of the state.”
READ ALSO: Ondo receives 75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines
Also, the Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Lar Ndam, who confirmed the development to journalists in Pankshin, said the state received 105, 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.
He said: “We have just received delivery of 105, 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government through the Yakubu Gowon Airport.
“The plane brought the vaccines about an hour ago and we have safely kept them in our cold rooms.
“Our next step will be immediate onward distribution to our Cold Chains around the 17 local government areas of the state.
“Once we do that, we shall commence the vaccination exercise without further delay to safe our people from the ravaging virus.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Latest Tech News
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...