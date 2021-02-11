Osun police moves to sensitise residents on COVID-19 safety guidelines

The Osun State Police Command has revealed that it will soon begin to sensitise resident of the state on COVID-19 safety protocols in compliance with the directives of the Osun government.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Osogbo by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who informed that all necessary mechanism has been put in place to sensitise members of the public to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Opatola also added that the COVID-19 sensitisation exercise which would take-off this month would be in two phases and the first phase will commence from Thursday, Feb. 11 till the end of February

The police spokesperson also informed that during the first phase, there would be no arrest of persons who flout the COVID-19 protocols but afterwards, there would be a review of the level of compliance among residents to stem the further spread of the virus.

Opatola said; “The aim of the sensitisation exercise is to educate the public on the need to use their facemasks to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“The monitoring team will be stationed at strategic places/junctions such as the market places, motor parks, schools, hospitals, and other public places.

“Also, the monitoring team will be stationed at Mosques on Friday and Churches on Sundays.” she added.