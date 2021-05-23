Osun police repel gunmen attack, kidnap of motorists | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Osun police repel gunmen attack, kidnap of motorists
The Osun State Police Command on Sunday said it foiled an attempted robbery and kidnapping, of motorists along Akure/Ilesa road, Iwarajta, by some unknown gunmen.
This was disclosed on Sunday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo.
According to Opalola, the suspected gunmen, at about 6 pm, on Saturday, came out of the bushes along Akure/Ilesha Road, stopping vehicles in an attempt to rob and kidnap their occupants.
“But the quick intervention of the Police, JTF, and other local security outfits prevented the gunmen from carrying out their nefarious activities.”
She said the police chased the gunmen back to the bushes, while an intensive manhunt is ongoing to ensure that the gunmen are arrested.
By Victor Uzoho
