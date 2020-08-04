OSUN: Police warns private school owners against reopening to all students

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday warned private school owners in the state planning to reopen for all students to desist from such action.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who gave the advice in a statement in Osogbo, said any private school owner found reopening school for all classes would face the full wrath of the law.

She said: “The command has been reliably informed that some private school owners are planning to reopen schools for all students under the cover of the partial reopening to exit classes for the purpose of writing examinations.

“The partial reopening applies only to schools that have registered for WASSCE and to students in exit classes; students in SS3 and JSS3 classes who will be sitting for the examinations, beginning from August 17, 2020.

“The Federal Government has not approved the reopening/ resumption of schools for all students.

“Therefore, any private school found operating under the cover of the partial reopening of the exit classes will face the full wrath of the law.”

