Osun records 10 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Osun State government on Sunday confirmed 10 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, added that the new cases were discovered during contact tracing of COVID-19 patients in Osogbo and Ilesa.

According to him, the fresh cases brought the total number of people that had contracted the virus in the state to 116.

He said: “With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Sunday, June 28, is 64.

“We have 116 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients and five deaths recorded.”

The commissioner cautioned residents against spreading false information about the virus in the state.

