Osun records 17 fresh COVID-19 cases

July 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State government on Thursday confirmed 17 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the fresh COVID-19 patients were contacts of previously confirmed cases in the state.

He added that seven patients were discharged from the state’s treatment and isolation centre on Thursday.

The commissioner said: “With the new discoveries, the number of confirmed cases in the state had increased to 335 with 182 active cases.”

