Osun records 17 new COVID-19 cases, discharges three

The Osun State government on Thursday confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, added that three patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

According to him, six of the new cases were discovered on Wednesday night, while 11 were confirmed on Thursday.

He said all the 17 patients had been taken to the isolation and treatment centres in Osogbo and Ile-Ife respectively.

The commissioner revealed that two of the new cases came from Redeemer’s University in Ede, saying their travel history has not been ascertained.

