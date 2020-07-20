Osun records 19 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Osun State government on Monday confirmed 19 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the new cases were contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Isamotu added that 10 patients were discharged from the state’s isolation centre following their full recovery from the virus.

He noted that with the new cases, the number of people that had contracted the virus in Osun had increased to 358.

“166 patients had been discharged and there were eight deaths in Osun,” the commissioner stated.

