Latest Politics

Osun records 19 fresh COVID-19 cases

July 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State government on Monday confirmed 19 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the new cases were contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Isamotu added that 10 patients were discharged from the state’s isolation centre following their full recovery from the virus.

READ ALSO: Osun records 17 fresh COVID-19 cases

He noted that with the new cases, the number of people that had contracted the virus in Osun had increased to 358.

“166 patients had been discharged and there were eight deaths in Osun,” the commissioner stated.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!