Osun records 21 fresh COVID-19 cases

July 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said on Tuesday the state had recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases.

Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the new cases brought the number of people that had contracted the virus in Osun to 199.

He added that the new patients were contacts of previously confirmed cases in the state.

The commissioner said: “With the latest cases of the virus, the number of confirmed cases in the state had increased to 199 with 108 active cases.

“The state has successfully treated and discharged 84 patients and seven deaths recorded.”

He appealed to people of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures recommended by the government to check the spread of the virus.

