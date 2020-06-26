Osun records 22 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Osun State government Friday confirmed 22 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, lamented that the fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded just 24 hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 17 cases in the state.

He warned that the government might be forced to impose fresh lockdown if residents continued to flout the guidelines on the relaxation of lockdown in the state.

According to the commissioner, 11 new cases were from the ongoing contact tracing within Ede community while the remaining 11 were from the previous cases in Osogbo and its environs.

Isamotu said: “On Thursday, we announced the discovery of 17 new cases in our dear state.

“Sadly, today again, we have 22 new cases.

“Considering where we are coming from, this is worrisome.

“We must, therefore, take responsibility. The battle against coronavirus is not over yet.

“The virus is still very much with us. We must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Friday, June 26, is 54.

“We have 106 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients, while five deaths had been recorded.”

