Osun records 24 fresh COVID-19 cases

Osun State on Thursday recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the new discoveries brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 151.

He also disclosed that 11 patients were discharged from the isolation centre following their full recovery from the virus.

The commissioner added that the new cases were discovered during contact tracing of previous cases in Ilesa, Ile-Ife and Osogbo areas of the state.

Isamotu appealed to residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the government on the spread of the virus.

