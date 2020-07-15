Osun records one fresh COVID-19 death

Osun State on Wednesday recorded one more COVID-19 death.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said in a statement in Osogbo the patient died from an underlying ailment.

According to him, the patient’s death brought the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to eight.

The commissioner also confirmed 37 fresh cases in Osun.

He added that four patients were discharged from the state’s treatment and isolation centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Isamotu said: “With the fresh cases, the number of confirmed cases in the state had increased to 318. However, there are 172 active cases in Osun.”

