Osun records one new COVID-19 death, eight cases

July 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Osun State recorded another COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the development brought the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to nine.

He also confirmed that eight people contracted the virus on Wednesday.

According to him, the new patients were contacts of previously confirmed cases in the state.

Isamotu added that 12 patients were discharged from the state’s isolation and treatment centers after they had fully recovered from the virus.

He said: “With the new coronavirus cases, the number of confirmed cases in the state had increased to 367, with 175 active cases.”

