Osun records seven fresh COVID-19 deaths, 73 cases

Osun State government on Friday confirmed seven new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the state had recorded 73 new cases in the last two weeks.

She urged the people of Osun to play a key role in the ongoing efforts to check the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Egbemode said: “It has become imperative for citizens to consciously take personal responsibility for their own safety because the third wave of this dreaded disease has berthed in Osun.

“In the last two weeks, the state has recorded 73 cases with seven mortality. We can no longer afford to treat our protection with levity. We must wear masks religiously and avoid crowded spaces like a plague. It is becoming more obvious that our lives depend on how well we adhere to safety protocols.

“Osun’s daily COVID-19 case tallies and mortality rate are becoming alarming. The effects of the virus are getting worse by the day because our compliance level is deplorable and alarming.

“Our people need to take responsibility for their own safety by ensuring that they take the COVID-19 tests to be sure of their status, especially when they feel ill. Let us leave no chance for costly assumptions and be deliberate about boosting our immunity.

“Partying and appearances at densely populated locations have become dangerous all over the world. We are back to ground zero with the virus, and we cannot continue to pretend like it doesn’t exist.

“The current statistics signal a precarious situation. With 73 positive cases in the last two weeks, from which 10 percent mortality was recorded, continued disregard for safety guidelines and protocols by citizens may result in more frightening statistics with time.

“While the government continues to upscale efforts in combating the pandemic and its effect on the state, citizens should ensure adherence to the safety protocols outlined by the different layers of government. Wear your mask always, keep clean surfaces at home and in workspaces, wash or sanitise your hands and avoid crowded spaces always.

“The more nonchalant and careless we become this season, the more we open ourselves up to the dangerous effects of the pandemic.”

