Osun rector suspended for ‘desecrating office with king-sized bed’

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic in Ede, Osun State, John Adekolawole has been suspended by the academic board of the institution on grounds of “sleeping at work.”

The Osun rector’s suspension was announced last Friday at a meeting after a majority of the members of the academic board passed a vote of no confidence on him.

Adekunle Masopa, chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) said the board chairman submitted its position paper containing 21 reasons to suspend the Osun rector.

Read also: Court jails fake Poly Rector who defrauded students N1.1m

The ASUP Chairman gave reasons for the suspension of the Osun rector: “The following are some of the reasons adduced for the action: one, flagrant dereliction of duty by absconding from office for about a month. Two, the desecration of the highly respected office of the rector with the creation of a bedroom furnished with a king-size bed which has made it possible for him to be sleeping at work

“Improper improvisation of dual award programme of National Diploma plus NCE (Nigeria Certificate in Education) programme in collaboration with a consultant.”

Join the conversation

Opinions