Osun road accident leaves 11 dead, 22 injured

Not less than 11 persons have lost their lives, in a road accident that occurred on Friday night, at Gbongan, Osun State, involving two commercial buses, which left 22 others with serious injuries.

According to a statement, released on Saturday by the Special Education Officer of the Osun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Agnes Ogungbemi, the accident occurred along the Gbongan-Ibadan route at about 9:05 pm.

The statement read, “The accident occurred along Gbongan-Ibadan route, opposite Ayedaade Local Government Secretariat around 9:05 pm on Friday and our men responded immediately.

“The accident was caused by overspeeding, as two commercial buses, a White Mazda E2000 Bus and a Black Toyota Hiace Bus had a head-on collision. 22 people, 19 male, two female, and one female child were injured. 11 people, all male died out of 33 people involved in the crash.

READ ALSO: Drama in Osun as protesters disagree over venue

“We took 16 injured victims to Ariremako Hospital, Gbongan, while six injured victims were taken by Central Hospital, Osogbo.”

Meanwhile, Ogungbemi said the FRSC Team took 10 corpses to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife morgue, while the remaining corpse was taken by his relatives who are from a Hausa community in Lagos State.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions