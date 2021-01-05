Osun schools to reopen January 18

The Osun State government on Tuesday directed all schools in the state to reopen for academic activities on January 18.

The Coordinating Director in the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr. C. K. Olaniyan, who gave the directive in a public notice, ordered the teachers to resume on January 11 in preparation for the students’ resumption.

The state government had earlier ordered the schools to close indefinitely over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

READ ALSO: Osun gov postpones resumption of schools indefinitely due to covid-19

He said: “Commissioner for Education, Mr. Folorunsho Oladoyin has directed public and private schools (Primary and Secondary) in Osun State to resume schools for the continuation of first term 2020/2021 academic session on Monday, January 18, 2020.”

He said the school calendar has been adjusted by two weeks as a result of the change in resumption date, adding that schools would now go on first term vacation on March 5 as against February 19.

Join the conversation

Opinions