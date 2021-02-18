Osun shuts school as suspected cultists invade premises with machetes | Ripples Nigeria

Following the invasion of Ifeoluwa Co Educational Grammar School in Osogbo, on Thursday by suspected cultists, the Osun state government has ordered the temporary closure of the facility.

The state government in a statement by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, Kehinde Olaniyan, explained that the closure was to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform the general public especially parents, guardians, and students of lfeoluwa Co Educational Grammar School Osogbo, that the Honourable Commissioner for Education has directed that the School be closed down temporarily until further notice.

“This step is necessary to prevent the breakdown of law and order occasioned by the invasion of the school by hoodlums and cultists masquerading as students.

“Parents and guardians are advised to keep their wards at home while the closure lasts. The Ministry is working round the clock to ensure that the hoodlums are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

