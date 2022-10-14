Osun Speaker, aides hospitalised after auto accident

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, and some of his aides on Thursday, suffered injuries in a road accident involving his convoy which occurred along Osogbo/Ilesa expressway.

This was confirmed by the Press Secretary to Owoeye, Mr. Kunle Alabi, who told newsmen on Thursday that the Speaker was not injured, but had been taken to the hospital with those who sustained injuries for treatment.

“It is true that a vehicle heading to Ilesa collided with the speaker’s convoy leading to an accident, where four vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

“Many aides, including security operatives on the convoy sustained various degrees of injury.

“The Speaker is not injured but he is also at the hospital now, along with others for precautionary measures,” he said.

