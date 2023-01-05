Osun speaker predicts Oyetola’s return as governor before July 5

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Thursday predicted the return of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola to office this year.

The former governor is challenging the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the July 16 governorship election at the state election petitions tribunal over alleged widespread irregularities.

Oyetola returned to the state earlier in the week and assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) members that he would return as governor of the state very soon.

Owoeye, who spoke at the inauguration of the state’s chapter of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Osogbo, described the party’s defeat in the election as a temporary setback.

He added that Oyetola would return as governor before July 5.

The speaker also expressed optimism that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other representatives of the party in next month’s elections in the state would record success in their campaigns.

READ ALSO: Adeleke urges Oyetola to accept defeat in Osun election

Owoeye said: “In 2019, the Supreme Court gave its final verdict on July 5, affirming the victory of Oyetola as the governor. If you know them, go and tell them that before July 5, 2023 Oyetola will be returned as Osun Governor.

“They thought they could manipulate the results of the election in their favour, but we thank God that the results of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System (BVAS) exposed them.

“So, Please, the presidential election is very important to us and we want you to begin to mobilize our people to vote massively for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and all other candidates of our party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now