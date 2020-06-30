Osun SSG tests positive for COVID-19

The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed in a statement on Tuesday night, also confirmed the discovery of 10 additional cases in the state.

He, however, added that one patient was discharged from the state‘s isolation centre after testing negative for the virus.

Isamotu said: “Today, we intensified our enforcement drive. All those arrested were made to go through a compulsory course on COVID-19 preventive protocols.

READ ALSO: Osun govt says full COVID-19 lockdown still in force

“We will go a step further by setting up a mobile court to try and sentence violators of safety protocols and guidelines. We must collectively join hands with the government to contain the spread of the virus.

“Also, I want to confirm to you that our SSG and some of the staff around him have tested positive for the virus. But they are all in stable condition and are receiving adequate medical care.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as of today, Tuesday, June 30, is 74. We have 127 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 48 patients while five deaths have been recorded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions