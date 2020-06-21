Osun State confirms six new COVID-19 cases

The Osun State government on Sunday confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, also confirmed that one of the cases, a returnee from Ibadan, died on Saturday before the result of his test was announced.

He said three of the remaining five cases had contact with an Osun-based India national whose positive status was confirmed last Friday.

The three cases, according to the commissioner, were domestic staff of the Indian.

Read Also: Osun discharges four COVID-19 patients, records four new cases

He added that the other two cases had contact with the state’s previous cases.

Isamotu said: “From our findings, the late patient was receiving treatment in Lagos, but when he got to Ibadan, where the mother lives, he was advised to turn to Osun for medical help. According to the family, Osun has been trying its best in managing COVID-19 cases. Unfortunately, we lost the patient even before we could admit him into our medical facility.”

Join the conversation

Opinions