OSUN: Suspected serial killer confesses to murdering over 20 people

A serial murder suspect arrested by the police in Osun State, Saheed Wasiu, popularly known as K-Federal, has confessed to killing over 20 people before the long arm of the law caught up with him.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola who confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Friday, said he had earlier been declared wanted by the police for murder and cult related activities.

Opalola said the suspect, a ranking member of the Eiye Confraternity led by a notorious cultist in the state, Rasheed Hammed a.k.a. Oko-Ilu-le, was arrested around Alusekere area, Ede, by detectives from the Special Anti-Cultism unit.

“On 07/05/2023 at about 1400hrs, upon tip-off received that, one Saheed Wasiu ‘m’ popularly known as K-Federal, one of the deadly and notorious members of Rasheed Oko-Ilu led gangster was around Alusekere area, Ede, Osun State, Police detectives from Special Anti-cultism unit swung into action and arrested the suspect.

“During the interrogation, he confessed to be a member of Eiye confraternity led by one Rasheed Hammed, a.k.a Oko-Ilu who has been arrested and remanded at correctional custody some time ago.

“Suspect confessed to having participated in the killing of almost twenty (20) innocent citizens of Ede town and dropped their corpses at Osun River, Sagba area, Ede. Among the victims they have killed are: late Wale, Jamiu, Ganiyu, Azeez and Eyimba and others,” she added.

