Osun teen stabs brother, 21, to death, flees | Ripples Nigeria

An 18-year-old teenager, Lakan Odetayo who stabbed his elder brother, 21-year-old to death over a disagreement on Wednesday in Modakeke area of Osun state is on the run.

The deceased was stabbed in the neck region of his body.

The police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola who confirmed the incident said it has launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Ms Opalola said “One Kazeem Odetayo of Ifedapo area, Modakeke, reported to the police that his two male children, Lekan Odetayo, 18, and Toheeb Odetayo, 21, fought each other in the house over an issue pertaining to errands.

“He said Lekan allegedly stabbed his brother, Toheeb, in the neck region leading to his instant death. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspect.”

Opalola noted that one bloodstained kitchen knife was recovered at the scene of the crime.

