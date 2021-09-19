News
Osun threatens to bar civil servants from secretariat over COVID-19 vaccine
Osun State government on Sunday directed civil servants across the state to take the COVID-19 vaccine within three weeks or be barred from entering the secretariat.
The Special Adviser on Public Health to the Governor, Dr. Siji Olamiju, in a chat with journalists in Osogbo, said the state government had instructed its employees to visit the state clinic for COVID-19 test and vaccination.
“We have given the state civil servants a period of three weeks to have themselves vaccinated. The head of service is heading a sensitisation campaign among the civil servants and across the ministries and agencies.
“After the three weeks period, anyone who remained recalcitrant to the directive, the government would decide what to do with such persons. We don’t just give directives, we also ensure that facilities to attend to them is readily available. So anyone who refused to take advantage of the period may not be allowed to enter the State Secretariat.”
