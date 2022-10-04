Osun tribunal adjourns hearing of Oyetola’s applications to October 13

The Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday fixed October 13 for the hearing of all preliminary motions in the petition filed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) filed the petition to challenge the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the July 16 election in Osun State.

He joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as respondent in the petition.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, adjourned the hearing to enable the petitioner and respondents to put their applications together with responses on the issues.

Earlier, counsel to APC, Prof. Lasun Sanusi (SAN), told the tribunal that his responses to pre-hearing had been filed and issues had also been formulated for determination.

Sanusi told the panel that counsel for the petitioner and respondents had agreed on the time for examination, cross-examination and re-examination of witnesses.

He said all parties had agreed that examination of witnesses should take five minutes, while cross-examination would take 10 minutes and re-examination takes five minutes.

He said: “Also, examination of expert witnesses would take 15 minutes, while cross-examination would take 20 minute and re-examination takes five minutes.

“Counsel for the two parties had agreed that the panel should sit on the matter between Monday and Friday.

“All pieces of evidence to prove the case should be tendered by consent and in case of any objection, the ruling would be reserved till the final judgment stage.”

Counsel to INEC, Mr. Paul Ananaba (SAN), and his PDP counterparts, Mr. Alex Iziyon (SAN) and Mr. Adeleke Ogunwumiju (SAN), agreed to the scheduling of the hearing as listed by the petitioner’s counsel.

Ananaba said that six motions were filed before the panel which would be taken at the next hearing date.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had on September 30 nullified Oyetola’s nomination as APC candidate in the governorship election for violating the Electoral Act.

