Osun tribunal’s ruling, a victory over forces of darkness – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has hailed the victory of ex-Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, at the state election petition tribunal.

A three-man panel headed by Justice Tetsea Kume on Friday in Osogbo annulled the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022 election.

The panel also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from Adeleke and issue it to Oyetola.

However, Adeleke had described the judgement as a miscarriage of justice and vowed to appeal it.

In a congratulatory message addressed to Oyetola and signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the APC candidate described the ruling as a victory of courage, perseverance, and light over the forces of darkness.

He added that the development reflected the good governance delivered by the APC-led administration in the state.

The statement read: “I heartily rejoice with Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on his much-deserved victory at the election tribunal today. It is the victory of light over darkness. A triumph for perseverance, courage, and justice over electoral fraud and democratic perversion.

“The forces of darkness plotted to extinguish the able leadership and progressive good governance that improved the quality of life of our people under your leadership. But today, the tribunal delivered justice and restored the mandate freely given to you and our great party.

“I am confident that the good work you championed that was momentarily paused will soon resume and Osun people will be happy again.

“And together we can renew their hope of a shared prosperity.

