Otedola gifts daughter, DJ Cuppy, N2.6bn house as she clocks 30

Business mogul, Femi Otedola has gifted his daughter, Florence Otedola who is better known as DJ Cuppy a house worth £5 million (five million pounds), approximately N2.6 billion.

The renowned disc jockey turned 30 on Friday. Making the revelation in a now deleted post on her social media accounts, Cuppy revealed the conversation she had with her billionaire father.

In the chat, Otedola mentioned that he is proud of his daughter and what she has been able to attain in both her professional and personal life.

Speaking, Otedola stated during the conversation;

“Ifemiii of course not! I could never forget #CuppyDay! Happy Birthday to my Angel Ifemi. I’ve instructed Andy at Barclays Bank to buy you a £5,000,000. (Five million pounds) country home as your 30th birthday present.”

“Can’t think of any other befitting present you deserve for this special birthday. You have continuously made Papa proud year by year and have been a blessing in my life,” he wrote in the text.

Captioning the post with several emoji’s to express her surprise, Cuppy wrote, “speechless, @femiotedola

